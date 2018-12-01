LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

George H.W. Bush brought to his presidency an old-school idealism rooted in his core belief that politics and public service should be about inspiring Americans to do their best.

His Thousand Points of Light campaign encouraged the nation to pull together to improve our communities through volunteerism and civic engagement, and to set aside our differences to strive for the common good.

Bush, who served one term as president from 1988 to 1992, died Saturday at age 94.

While only a quarter century has passed since he left office, his tenure seems light years away from where we are today in America. Bush will be remembered as an honorable man, willing to give all he had for his country. He proved that as a mere teenager, when the fighter plane he was piloting was shot out from under him during World War II.

He was perhaps the nation’s last true statesman president. He came to the White House after stints as an entrepreneur in the oil fields of Texas, and service as a congressman, ambassador to China, director of the CIA and vice president. There was no on-the-job training needed; he was as prepared for the job as any president before him. Good thing, because his presidency spanned one of the most challenging and momentous periods of American history.

President George H.W. Bush, 1924-2018
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

President George H.W. Bush is greeted by Saudi troops and others as he arrives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 22, 1990, for a Thanksgiving visit. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
President George H.W. Bush is greeted by Saudi troops and others as he arrives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 22, 1990, for a Thanksgiving visit. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Fullscreen
In this 1947 photo, George H.W. Bush is shown as captain of the Yale baseball team, in New Haven, Conn. Bush played in the first-ever College World Series in 1947.
In this 1947 photo, George H.W. Bush is shown as captain of the Yale baseball team, in New Haven, Conn. Bush played in the first-ever College World Series in 1947. AP
Fullscreen
In this June 6, 1964 photo, George H.W. Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets ballot returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife Barbara, smiles at the news.
In this June 6, 1964 photo, George H.W. Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets ballot returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife Barbara, smiles at the news. Ed Kolenovsky, AP
Fullscreen
George H.W. Bush, right, is about to pin a lieutenant bar on his son, George W. Bush, after the younger Bush was made an officer in the Texas Air National Guard in Ellington Field, Texas.
George H.W. Bush, right, is about to pin a lieutenant bar on his son, George W. Bush, after the younger Bush was made an officer in the Texas Air National Guard in Ellington Field, Texas. Texas National Guard via AP
Fullscreen
In this Oct. 9, 1970 photo, U.S. Rep. George H.W. Bush, R-Texas, talks with a group of young people at a rally in Houston, Texas.
In this Oct. 9, 1970 photo, U.S. Rep. George H.W. Bush, R-Texas, talks with a group of young people at a rally in Houston, Texas. AP
Fullscreen
Newly appointed United Nations Ambassador George H. Bush smiles on Dec. 18, 1970.
Newly appointed United Nations Ambassador George H. Bush smiles on Dec. 18, 1970. John Duricka, AP
Fullscreen
U.S. Ambassador George H.W. Bush gestures as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly during the China debate on Oct. 18, 1971. He denied the U.S. formula was either a "Two Chinas" or a "One China and one Taiwan" plan.
U.S. Ambassador George H.W. Bush gestures as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly during the China debate on Oct. 18, 1971. He denied the U.S. formula was either a "Two Chinas" or a "One China and one Taiwan" plan. AP
Fullscreen
George H.W. Bush is sworn in as director of the Central Intelligence Agency by Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart, left, as Barbara Bush and President Gerald Ford, right, look on at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va.
George H.W. Bush is sworn in as director of the Central Intelligence Agency by Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart, left, as Barbara Bush and President Gerald Ford, right, look on at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. AP
Fullscreen
In this March 4, 1980 photo, George H.W. Bush and an unidentified woman peek around a partition with a poster of Ronald Reagan, one of his opponents for the Republican party presidential nomination, before he speaks in Columbia, S.C.
In this March 4, 1980 photo, George H.W. Bush and an unidentified woman peek around a partition with a poster of Ronald Reagan, one of his opponents for the Republican party presidential nomination, before he speaks in Columbia, S.C. AP
Fullscreen
At the Republican Convention in Detroit on July 16, 1980, George H.W. Bush, center foreground, acknowledges the crowd before speaking to the delegates.
At the Republican Convention in Detroit on July 16, 1980, George H.W. Bush, center foreground, acknowledges the crowd before speaking to the delegates. AP
Fullscreen
In this Nov. 3, 1980 photo, former President Gerald Ford lends his support to Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his running mate, George H.W. Bush in Peoria, Ill.
In this Nov. 3, 1980 photo, former President Gerald Ford lends his support to Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his running mate, George H.W. Bush in Peoria, Ill. AP
Fullscreen
On Nov. 8, 1988, President-elect George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara wave to supporters in Houston, Texas after winning the presidential election.
On Nov. 8, 1988, President-elect George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara wave to supporters in Houston, Texas after winning the presidential election. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Fullscreen
President-elect George H.W. Bush as he casts a line while fishing in Gulf Stream, Fla. on Nov. 12, 1988.
President-elect George H.W. Bush as he casts a line while fishing in Gulf Stream, Fla. on Nov. 12, 1988. Kathy Willens, AP
Fullscreen
Seen on June 5, 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a news conference at the White House where he condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Seen on June 5, 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a news conference at the White House where he condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Marcy Nighswander, AP
Fullscreen
President George H.W. Bush receives applause from Vice President Dan Quayle, left, and House Speaker Thomas Foley prior to delivering his first State of the Union address on Capitol Hill on Jan. 31, 1990.
President George H.W. Bush receives applause from Vice President Dan Quayle, left, and House Speaker Thomas Foley prior to delivering his first State of the Union address on Capitol Hill on Jan. 31, 1990. Bob Daugherty, AP
Fullscreen
President George H.W. Bush is greeted by King Fahd on his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 21, 1990.
President George H.W. Bush is greeted by King Fahd on his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 21, 1990. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Fullscreen
U.S. President George H. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev exchange pens after signing the START arms reduction treaty in the Kremli in Moscow on Aug. 1, 1991.
U.S. President George H. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev exchange pens after signing the START arms reduction treaty in the Kremli in Moscow on Aug. 1, 1991. Boris Yurchenko, AP
Fullscreen
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with their dog Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House on Aug. 24, 1992.
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with their dog Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House on Aug. 24, 1992. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Fullscreen
On Oct. 15, 1992, President George H.W. Bush, left, talks with independent candidate Ross Perot as Democratic candidate Bill Clinton stands aside at the end of their second presidential debate in Richmond, Va.
On Oct. 15, 1992, President George H.W. Bush, left, talks with independent candidate Ross Perot as Democratic candidate Bill Clinton stands aside at the end of their second presidential debate in Richmond, Va. Marcy Nighswander, AP
Fullscreen
In this Nov. 10, 2007, photo provided by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, former President George H.W. Bush free falls with Golden Knights parachute team member Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, as he makes a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas.
In this Nov. 10, 2007, photo provided by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, former President George H.W. Bush free falls with Golden Knights parachute team member Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, as he makes a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas. Sgt. 1st Class Kevin McDaniel, via AP
Fullscreen
Former President George H. W. Bush, left, walks with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, followed by their son, President George W. Bush, and his wife first lady Laura Bush, to a Jan. 7, 2009 reception in honor of the Points of Light Institute, in the East Room at the White House in Washington.
Former President George H. W. Bush, left, walks with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, followed by their son, President George W. Bush, and his wife first lady Laura Bush, to a Jan. 7, 2009 reception in honor of the Points of Light Institute, in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
Fullscreen
On Jan. 7, 2009, former President George H.W. Bush, left, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, outgoing President George W. Bush and former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office of the White House.
On Jan. 7, 2009, former President George H.W. Bush, left, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, outgoing President George W. Bush and former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office of the White House. J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Fullscreen
On June 12, 2012 , former President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, arrive for the premiere of an HBO documentary on his life, near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.
On June 12, 2012 , former President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, arrive for the premiere of an HBO documentary on his life, near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. Charles Krupa, AP
Fullscreen
Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston, on April 21, 2018.
Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston, on April 21, 2018. David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    It fell on Bush to manage the day by day unraveling of the Soviet Union, a dramatic and towering accomplishment that required both strategic and diplomatic deftness. Working with our allies, Bush helped guide the relatively peaceful transition of eastern Europe from brutal communism and into the community of free nations. It stands as one of modern history’s most glorious moments, and was achieved, incredibly, with very little bloodshed.

    Beyond the box score of accomplishments, Bush today is appreciated – and missed – because his confident, dignified, quiet style of leadership stands in such contrast to the coarseness and chaos of our times.

    Bush was not a man of bluster or bravado. Nor was he a president who found it necessary to constantly remind the nation of his great deeds. He was of a class that valued humility and honor.He exemplified the spirit of noblesse oblige, the now quaint notion that to whom much is given, much is expected.

    He was a consensus builder who, as a Republican, worked in Congress to forge  friendships and alliances with Democrats, many of whom became lifelong friends, and were valuable allies in Bush’s later roles. He also was imbued with deep compassion, wistfully envisioning America as a “kinder, gentler nation,” and presenting the country as such on the foreign stage.

    He did not pick public fights. He did not humiliate his opponents. He did not whine. He bore the slings and arrows that come with the office with Kiplingesque reserve and resolve.

    Just as his father, Prescott Bush, a former U.S. senator, inspired him to service, Bush set an example for his own children. One of his sons,, George W., became president, and another, Jeb, served as governor of Florida, marking the Bushes as among America’s most patriotic families.

    After his reelection defeat, Bush became a model ex-president. He kept to his own business, avoiding partisan fights and refusing to second-guess his successor. When called on, he willingly served. He became close to the man who vanquished him,  Bill Clinton, and the two ex-presidents paired up on hurricane relief missions and other assignments.

    George H.W. Bush was above all else a gentleman. A man of grace who served the American people for their sake, and not his own. May he rest in the peace he so richly deserves.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/editorials/2018/12/01/editorial-america-loses-its-point-light/2173866002/