Throughout the year, The Detroit News Editorial Board has taken a stance on many of the major issues that have cropped up in metro Detroit. Here are the top 10 editorials of 2018 as chosen by our editorial board:

Auto show reflects evolving industry (January 13)

An excerpt: "Perhaps most important for Detroit and the changing auto industry is talent development. The skills gap has hit auto hard as companies struggle to find engineers with the technological skills to design cars of tomorrow."

Time’s up for MSU’s Lou Anna Simon (January 18)

An excerpt: "'Play it straight' is how President Lou Anna Simon says she advised her Michigan State University staff to handle allegations of sexual misconduct against a MSU physician. But Simon has not played it straight herself, choosing instead to pull a curtain over questions of culpability by university officials in the serial molestation of young girls and women at the hands of Dr. Larry Nassar."

Cops should investigate campus rape (January 20)

An excerpt: "Michigan State University’s inability to head off a serial sexual abuser illustrates the danger of allowing colleges to handle sex assault cases internally, without involving outside law enforcement agencies."

Reconsider how we elect presidents (April 29)

An excerpt: "As it stands now, voting on the west coast is often suppressed because voters know the outcome before their polls close.

Upending that system would give back voters in disadvantaged time zones their power, and generally reignite voter turnout throughout the country. It would distribute the importance of campaigning to every single vote in America, not just those in a few key counties."

MSU must now rebuild reputation (May 17)

An excerpt: "Streamlining the university bureaucracy, improving communications, adopting efficiencies and presenting a far less arrogant air when faced with criticism will help assuage donors and policy makers.

The key piece is finding the very best university president to guide Michigan State University long term."

Automakers don’t need Trump’s help on trade (May 25)

An excerpt: "The U.S. auto industry doesn’t need President Donald Trump’s help on trade. And he certainly shouldn’t hurt them with unnecessary and ill-conceived tariffs."

Ford plans development explosion in Corktown (June 17)

An excerpt: "Ford Motor Co. is not just coming back to Detroit, it's roaring back with a plan that should exponentially leapfrog the city's revival."

Shine light on ‘dark money’ (August 8)

An excerpt: "With the Michigan primary election fresh on people’s minds, it’s a good time to consider some of the disturbing trends that emerged the past few months. Transparency should be the goal in political spending. Especially when “dark money” crosses the line into unsanctioned activity, alarms should sound."

Raise age for locking up kids with adults (September 28)

An excerpt: "In Michigan, a 17-year-old can't vote, buy alcohol or marry without his parent's permission. But these teens can be sent to an adult prison to live among dangerous felons for a variety of lower-level crimes.

The Raise the Age act should be passed."

Congratulations, Gretchen Whitmer (November 7)

An excerpt: "Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defied early concerns about her ability to win a gubernatorial election and scored a decisive victory Tuesday night. Congratulations to her, and let us offer our support as she embarks on the business of being governor of Michigan."

