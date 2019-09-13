LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Don't do it.

That's our advice to the United Auto Workers as it weighs whether to take its members out on strike should negotiations with the Big Three automakers fail to produce a contract by the 11:59 p.m. Saturday deadline.

This would be the worst possible moment for a damaging work stoppage. 

Both the automakers and the union are going through a period of instability, as well as tremendous uncertainty about the future.

2019 Labor Day parade in Detroit
 Fullscreen

UAW President Gary Jones, second from left, whose home was raided by federal agents Wednesday as part of a corruption probe, walked with UAW members during the first part of the annual Labor Day parade in downtown Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019.
Buy Photo
UAW President Gary Jones, second from left, whose home was raided by federal agents Wednesday as part of a corruption probe, walked with UAW members during the first part of the annual Labor Day parade in downtown Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
James P. Hoffa, center, led his Teamsters in the Labor Day parade.
Buy Photo
James P. Hoffa, center, led his Teamsters in the Labor Day parade. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Brian Keller, right, the leader of a small dissident UAW group, calls for the resignation of UAW President Gary Jones, on the parade route.
Buy Photo
Brian Keller, right, the leader of a small dissident UAW group, calls for the resignation of UAW President Gary Jones, on the parade route. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, greet each other before the start of the parade.
Buy Photo
Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, greet each other before the start of the parade. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ayana Butler, 47, right, of Detroit and the United Way walks in the parade.
Buy Photo
Ayana Butler, 47, right, of Detroit and the United Way walks in the parade. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A group from Indivisible, a network of grassroots organizations of citizen activists resisting President Trump's agenda, walks in the parade on Michigan Ave.
Buy Photo
A group from Indivisible, a network of grassroots organizations of citizen activists resisting President Trump's agenda, walks in the parade on Michigan Ave. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, walks in the parade.
Buy Photo
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, walks in the parade. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Brian Keller, right, who ran unsuccessfully against Gary Jones for the UAW presidency in 2018, was the leader of a small dissident group calling for Jones' resignation in light of the corruption investigation.
Buy Photo
Brian Keller, right, who ran unsuccessfully against Gary Jones for the UAW presidency in 2018, was the leader of a small dissident group calling for Jones' resignation in light of the corruption investigation. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, giving a ride to hiis daughter Emily, 5, greets parade participants on the route.** Labor Day parade in downtown Detroit. This year's parade will have a different vibe to it: The homes of the UAW president and former presidents were raided by federal agents Wednesday, as part of a federal corruption probe.September 2, 2019, Detroit, Mi. (Clarence Tabb, Jr./The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, giving a ride to hiis daughter Emily, 5, greets parade participants on the route.** Labor Day parade in downtown Detroit. This year's parade will have a different vibe to it: The homes of the UAW president and former presidents were raided by federal agents Wednesday, as part of a federal corruption probe.September 2, 2019, Detroit, Mi. (Clarence Tabb, Jr./The Detroit News) Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Boilermakers Local 169 members walk in the parade on Michigan Ave.
Buy Photo
Boilermakers Local 169 members walk in the parade on Michigan Ave. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carmen Kelly, 68, of Harper Woods, holding an Amnesty International poster, waves to the crowd along the parade route on Michigan Ave.
Buy Photo
Carmen Kelly, 68, of Harper Woods, holding an Amnesty International poster, waves to the crowd along the parade route on Michigan Ave. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Unite Here Local #24 members walk in the parade. The group represents workers in the hotel, gaming, food service, airport, textile, manufacturing, distribution, laundry, and transportation industries.
Buy Photo
Unite Here Local #24 members walk in the parade. The group represents workers in the hotel, gaming, food service, airport, textile, manufacturing, distribution, laundry, and transportation industries. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan State Association of Letter Carriers walk in the parade on Michigan Ave.
Buy Photo
Michigan State Association of Letter Carriers walk in the parade on Michigan Ave. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Cass Tech marching band performs in the parade.
Buy Photo
The Cass Tech marching band performs in the parade. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rosylyn Raines, 5, and her baby brother Leo are pushed by their dad Kirk Raines, of sprinkler fitters #704 during the parade.
Buy Photo
Rosylyn Raines, 5, and her baby brother Leo are pushed by their dad Kirk Raines, of sprinkler fitters #704 during the parade. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

    UAW officials must know that it's a lot easier to take workers out on strike than it is to bring them back to their jobs.

    That could be particularly true this year, with so many top union leaders caught up in a federal investigation into bribery and kickbacks that has already led to nine convictions.

    The probe has reached the union's top ranks; the home of President Gary Jones was recently raided by the FBI.

    Since part of the investigation involves bribes paid to influence past contract talks, members are right to worry about whether Jones and his team are bargaining in their best interest. They may not trust any proposal Jones brings them, and thus refuse to ratify it as a form of protest. That could easily turn what should have been a short strike into a much longer one.

    The UAW has taken note of the decade-long run of high profits posted by General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and FCA-Chrysler, and understandably wants to claw back some of the concessions it has made over the years to help keep the automakers afloat.

    The union wants base wage increases, more job security and stricter limits on temporary workers. 

    But there are signs that the boom years may be coming to a close. Sales have weakened somewhat recently.

    But the bigger worry is uncertainty over trade policy.

    The tariffs already imposed by the Trump administration are cutting into profit margins, and the ones the president is threatening could drive costs much higher. 

    Despite past contract give-backs, the domestic manufacturers are still at a competitive disadvantage with the foreign automakers who operate in the United States. For GM, the labor cost gap is $13 an hour; for Ford it's $11 and FCA is at $5.

    A contract that widens the advantage of the foreign companies risks cutting into market share of the Big Three.

    GM is the strike target. As always, the hype for a walkout is running high. Some experts predict that instead of a targeted strike at one key facility, this could be a company-wide action, shutting down everything.

    Jones may see a strike as just the thing he needs to rally membership to his support and turn the narrative of the scandal away from any alleged misdeeds by union leadership and toward the companies and federal government.

    But despite the warning signs, conditions are still relatively good for auto companies and autoworkers. Profits are high, and so are profit sharing checks.

    Putting that record stretch of prosperity at risk with a strike would be self-destructive, and frankly, foolish.

