The COVID-19 crisis has folks feeling uncertain and fearful. Those emotions are compounded by the necessary social distancing and isolation.

With stress levels high, tempers can get short. It's important to commit to productive conversations. We can only get through this if we recognize the humanity in all people, including those with whom we disagree.

Nolan Finley and Stephen Henderson will host the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Civility Project which seeks to understand the experiences and values that shape another person's outlook. (Photo: Detroit Regional Chamber)

To help with that goal, Detroit News Editorial Page Editor Nolan Finley and Stephen Henderson, host of WDET's Detroit Today radio show, are hosting a live stream conversation Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the importance of civility during a time of crisis.

Reserve your free tickets on Eventbrite andtune in on Zoom at this link or call in at (646) 558-8656 (access code 3339915507#).

Finley and Henderson are partners in the Great Lakes Civility Project, an effort to showcase the importance of civility in our region. The project is sponsored by Delta Dental Plans of Michigan.

