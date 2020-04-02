As COVID-19 continues its spread throughout Michigan, the state must be ready to throw the necessary resources behind fighting the virus and softening the economic blow to citizens. Lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have approved some resources, but they need to set aside much more.

Budget negotiations had already been underway before the pandemic struck, with Republicans in the Legislature and Whitmer bickering over priorities, including road funding.

As budget discussions continue, Michigan leaders must focus on addressing the impact of the coronavirus. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Things have changed quickly in recent weeks, and now the coronavirus must take priority. The governor and legislative leaders need to come together and get a budget done that sets aside a significant amount to address the impacts of the virus.

Not all the funding would need to be appropriated right away, but there should be a substantial reserve fund set aside for addressing both immediate and long-term concerns.

Gideon D’Assandro, spokesman for House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, says “it’s too early to say” what the next steps regarding state funding will look like. Some of the money already appropriated has been tabled so that the governor and lawmakers can discern the most critical needs coming from the health department and hospitals.

“Right now, the next step is really to monitor how the current funding is being spent and where the needs are,” he says.

Earlier this week, Whitmer signed bills that allocate $150 million to COVID-19 efforts. She rightly axed much of the additional pork lawmakers had tossed in when they passed an initial spending bill two weeks ago, including funding for the state’s Pure Michigan tourism campaign.

Whitmer also signed executive orders to limit state expenditures, such as hiring, during the outbreak.

“Now is not the time to sign a bill for supplemental funding for anything other than dollars that can be utilized to help our COVID-19 response,” Whitmer said Monday.

Lawmakers should support her in this goal, and seem willing to. In a joint statement with Whitmer, Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said about $80 million in unrelated expenditures that had been vetoed by the governor should be redirected to fighting the virus.

Those additional budget items should never have been included in the first place. Lawmakers on March 12 had approved more than 80 unrelated pet projects, with a price tag of $37 million.

“Gov. Whitmer and the Legislature deserve credit for reprioritizing spending in ways that are more valuable to Michigan taxpayers,” said Michael LaFaive, senior director of fiscal policy at the Mackinac Center, in a statement. “There was just no reason for much of the spending in the supplemental bill reworked and signed by Gov. Whitmer.”

As budget discussions continue, our state’s leaders must remain laser-focused on addressing the impacts of the coronavirus and helping Michigan move forward.

