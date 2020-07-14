Macomb County voters will go to the polls Aug. 4 to select officials for a number of offices. Here are our recommendations in selected races. For candidate information, please see the questionnaires from The Detroit News and Ballotpedia.

Congress

The 10th District congressional seat, which covers Macomb County and much of Michigan's Thumb, is open, due to the upcoming retirement of Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell. On the GOP ticket, we recommend state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron, who as chairman of the Appropriations Committee has pushed for fiscal discipline by the Legislature. The other Republicans in the race are Lisa McClain and Doug Slocum. Two Democrats are running, Kimberly Bizon and Kelly Noland. The endorsement goes to Kimberly Bizon, an online marketing director and environmental activist from Lexington.

Prosecutor

The office of Macomb County Prosecutor is up for grabs following the indictment and resignation of Eric Smith on corruption charges.

Seeking to replace Smith, a Democrat, are Republicans State Sen. Pete Lucidoand Richard John Goodman, a retired assistant prosecutor now in private practice. Lucido has been accused of insensitivity toward women in the Legislature, but he has also been a leading voice on criminal justice reform. Still, given Lucidos' issues, we make no endorsement in this race.

Among the Democrats, Jodi Switalski, a former district court judge in Waterford is the best choice in a field that also includes Mary Chrzanowski, a retired Macomb County Circuit judge; Saima Khalil, a legal aid attorney, and Eva Tkaczyk, a defense attorney, and former state bar chair Tom Rohmbach.

Treasurer

Macomb County Treasurer Larry Rocca, a Republican, faces a challenge for his party's nomination fromSherri Murphy, a former deputy county treasurer, andErin Stahl, a former St. Clair Shores councilwoman and former county deputy register of deeds. The highly experienced Murphy gets the nod over Rocca, whose leadership of the office has been unremarkable.

Warren Treasurer Lorie Barnwell is unopposed on the Democratic ballot.

Clerk

Democratic incumbent Fred Miller is unopposed. Among the Republican hopefuls, former state representative and former Harrison Township Supervisor Anthony Forlini is the preferred choice over Jackie Ryan, Julie A. Williams and Daniel Joseph Russell.

Public Works Commissioner

Incumbent Republican Candice Miller and her Democratic challenger, Toni Moceri, are unopposed.

State House

18th House District (St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe and vicinity): Democrat Kevin Hertel of St. Clair Shores is running for a third and final term, and should get the nomination over Patrick Biange and Christopher Jeffery. Among the Republicans, we prefer attorney Michal Babat of Eastpointe over Christine Timmon and Brian Hakola.

22nd District (Roseville, Warren and vicinity): On the Democratic side of this contest, we endorse Roseville Clerk Richard Steenland over Michael James Anderson and Ryan Nelson. Neither of the Republican candidates, Steven Warner and Jeff Bonnell, answered our questionnaire.

24th District (Harrison Township, Clinton Township, Mt. Clemens and vicinity):Alex Bronson of Harrison Township, who owns a painting and drywall business, is the choice over Michelle Woodman, also of Harrison Township. For the Republicans, Incumbent Rep. Steve Marino of Mount Clemens should be renominated over challenger William Revoir of Clinton Township.

25th District (Sterling Heights and vicinity): Incumbent Democratic Rep. Nate Shannon of Sterling Heights is running unopposed. On the Republican ticket, the preference is Adam Wiley, a business executive from Sterling Heights, over Paul Smith and Jazmine Early, both of Sterling Heights.

28th District (Center Line, Warren): Incumbent Democratic Rep. Lori Stone should be renominated over challenger William Massad of Center Line. Republican Stephen Colegio, a retired police officer, gets the nod over Clifford Frost. Both are from Warren.

30th District: (Sterling Heights, Utica and vicinity): Both Democrat Michael Chehab and Republican Diana Farrington, the incumbent, are running unopposed.

31st District: (Fraser, Clinton Township and vicinity): Democratic incumbent Rep. William Sowerby of Clinton Township should be renominated over Michelle Robertson of Fraser. On the GOP ballot, political novice and educator Lisa Valerio-Nowc is the choice over Austin Negipe. Both are from Clinton Township.

32nd District (Richmond Twp. and vicinity): On the Democratic ticket, Justin Boucher ofColumbus Township is unopposed. Incumbent Republican State Rep. Pamela Hornberger should be renominated over challenger Brandon Mikula, both of Chesterfield Township.

33rd District (Lenox Twp., city of Richmond): Incumbent Republican Rep. Jeff Yaroch of Richmond is unopposed, as is his Democratic challenger, Olu Jabari of Lenox Township.

36th District (Shelby Twp. and vicinity): Republican incumbent Rep. Douglas Wozniak of Shelby Township is running unopposed, as is his Democratic challenger Robert Murphy of Romeo.

