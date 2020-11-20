Editorial: Shirkey, Chatfield should tell Trump the truth

The Detroit News

Michigan's top two legislative leaders are scheduled to visit the White House today to meet with President Donald Trump.

The president presumably summoned House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, to the White House to discuss his ongoing and futile effort to reverse his election loss in Michigan.

It's an opportunity for the two Republicans to deliver a message Trump needs to hear:

"You lost. Accept reality. Concede."

Trump's ongoing scheming to throw out votes and block the certification of Michigan's election results will not produce more than the more than 150,000 votes separating him from President-elect Joe Biden.

But they will enhance the division and distrust emanating from the recent election.

Trump is doing Michigan Republicans no favor by encouraging them to indulge the fantasy that the election here was in some way rigged and he could yet prevail.

The evidence doesn't support that claim.

Shirkey and Chatfield shouldn't allow themselves to be dragged into the middle of plot to overturn the results of a legitimate election. They are both honorable and effective public servants, and should not put their reputations at risk in this hopeless endeavor.

Their mission today is to tell the president the truth and come home.