Editorial: Michigan should prioritize early COVID treatments
The Detroit News
When lawmakers return after the first of the year, they should consider this their No. 1 priority: allocating federal virus aid to combat the impact of COVID in Michigan.
The House last week signed off on around $1 billion in funding that would invest in new treatments and increase locations for receiving them, in addition to other measures aimed at easing the burden on the state’s hospitals and health care staff. But the Senate still must give its approval.