Editorial: Benson has conflict in ruling on Whitmer's recall cash

Jocelyn Benson's self-serving decision to allow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to funnel $3.4 million in improperly raised funds to the Democratic Party or other candidates, if allowed to stand, will make a joke of Michigan's campaign finance laws.

The secretary of state previously said Whitmer couldn't keep for herself money donated to fight a recall effort that never materialized. But instead of demanding she return the cash to donors, she issued an opinion last week that the governor could give it to a political party or individual candidates for office, if she chooses.