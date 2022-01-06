Editorial: High Court should strike down shot mandates

The Detroit News

President Joe Biden’s efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 through vaccine mandates will get the ultimate test on Friday — a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court. At the heart of this debate is just how much authority federal agencies have to apply such sweeping orders.

Federal courts have rightly called into question this apparent overreach by the Biden administration, with judges around the country halting all iterations of the mandates, whether for certain health care workers, federal contractors or private employers. Just over the weekend, a judge in Louisiana ruled that Biden can’t force teachers in the Head Start early education program to get the vaccine, saying the order illegally bypassed Congress.