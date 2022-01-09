Editorial: Trust in elections at risk if Dems suspend filibuster

The Detroit News

Let's damn Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer with his own words, shall we? In 2006, when it was Republicans controlling the Senate and Democrats attempting to block the agenda of then-President George W. Bush, the New York Democrat said this of a GOP threat to end the filibuster:

“The checks and balances which have been at the core of this republic are about to be evaporated by the nuclear option. The checks and balances which say that if you get 51% of the vote, you don’t get your way 100% of the time.”