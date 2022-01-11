Editorial: Privacy shouldn't disappear in our vehicles

The Detroit News

The ever-increasing connectivity between phones and the complex infotainment systems in automobiles may be putting our civil liberties at risk. Technology should never be used as an end-around the Constitution.

Research indicates police departments can and are using a device on vehicles to extract troves of text messages, contacts, emails and other personal data from a connected smartphone — all without a warrant — thanks to a legal exception to the Fourth Amendment that allows law enforcement to search cars on suspicion of a crime.