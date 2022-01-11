Opinion: Biden opposes Navy SEALs’ religious exemption from vaccine

Cynthia M. Allen

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, Texas — On May 2, 2011, Lafayette Square, the park directly across from the White House, was filled with euphoric throngs of young people celebrating something they thought might never come to pass.

An elite team of U.S. Navy SEALs had just achieved the impossible: They had killed Osama bin Laden, the elusive international terrorist responsible for the murders of thousands of Americans a decade prior.