Editorial: Biden is starting to sound like Trump
The Detroit News
Not only has President Joe Biden failed to fulfill his promise to unite a broken nation, his rhetoric is now actively contributing to our divide. The president must watch his tone. He's starting to sound like the man he replaced.
In an angry, rambling rant in Georgia last week, Biden suggested those Americans who oppose the Democratic drive to strip states of their constitutional right to run their own elections are racists and segregationists.