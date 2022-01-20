Editorial: Biden earned a solid D in first year

The Detroit News

Rarely has a president faced more crises upon taking office than did Joe Biden, or so assiduously ignored most of them. He has earned a solid D for his first year performance, and is slipping.

Biden was unconcerned when inflation emerged in the spring; he was unprepared when the withdrawal from Afghanistan turned chaotic; unequipped to manage a fourth surge of the COVID-19 virus, and seemingly unaware that nearly 2 million migrants tried to walk across the southern border illegally under his watch.