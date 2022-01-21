Editorial: Nursing home death audit raises red flags

The Detroit News

A much-awaited report by the Michigan auditor general has found a large discrepancy in nursing home deaths reported by the Whitmer administration. The actual number of COVID deaths related to these facilities is 42% higher, a mismatch that should prompt further scrutiny.

The numbers are important for several reasons. First, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders during much of 2020 directly impacted nursing homes by requiring they take in COVID-positive patients released from the hospital. She continued this policy for six months, even after being warned by elder care leaders and many others that it was dangerous and the state should be sending these individuals to separate facilities. That's what the vast majority of other states did. Whitmer also vetoed bipartisan legislation in July 2020 that would have protected nursing home residents.