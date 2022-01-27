Editorial: No more excuses. Open schools now

The Detroit News

It’s hard to believe that two years into this pandemic, we’re having to repeat this: Schools must get kids back into the classroom. The continued disruptions have proven damaging to students and their families, and at this point, the learning gaps will be difficult to erase.

Some districts in Michigan, including the state’s largest in Detroit, have refused to let their students return following their winter break. The Detroit Public Schools Community District, which has 50,000 students, has remained closed all month and claims it will reopen Monday. Flint schools, on the other hand, are shuttered indefinitely.