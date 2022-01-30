Editorial: Keeping drivers focused on road a worthy goal

The Detroit News

It’s a common — and frightening — sight on Michigan roads and freeways: Swerving, erratic cars moving at high speeds, with drivers often hypnotized by the device in their hands and ignoring the task of operating a motor vehicle. The question is what should be done about it.

The Michigan House passed a package of bills last week aimed at curbing distracted driving. It garnered wide bipartisan support — something that is rare in Lansing.