Editorial: Legislature must act now to revamp ethics laws

The Detroit News

The Michigan Senate must move on the package of ethics and legislative reforms passed by the House in June. Recent examples of irresponsibility in office have made this issue all the more pressing.

Just this week it was revealed former Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield was able to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars from political donations on food, travel and entertainment, and make lucrative arrangements for members of his staff and family members who worked for him. Chatfield did this using funds from PACs and nonprofits.