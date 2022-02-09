Editorial: Budget must right the wrongs of school closures
The Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a huge influx of additional funds to schools in the next state budget. Education is certainly the right place to spend the extra dollars the state has from higher tax revenues and federal virus aid, with two caveats: The money should not go to new programs that require long-term funding that may not materialize; and all spending must be tied to accountability measures that ensure it will benefit students.