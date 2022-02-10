Editorial: Canadian trucker bridge blockade must end

The Detroit News

You have to hand it to the Canadian truckers protesting their country’s COVID vaccine mandate and other restrictions. The visual image of semis lined up throughout the capital of Ottawa is striking. But those demonstrations are now spilling over the border, and impacting Detroit.

The so-called Freedom Convoy has snarled traffic in Ottawa for nearly two weeks. While citizens of a democracy have a right to protest their government’s actions, this border situation needs a swift resolution, given the importance of the Ambassador Bridge crossing. Canada is our largest trading partner, and Detroit is the busiest point of entry.