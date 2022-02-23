Editorial: UM must hold Howard, all coaches, to university standards

The Detroit News

The University of Michigan's handling of the suspension of basketball coach Juwan Howard went down like a containment mission — quickly mete out the consequences to limit the damage and avoid addressing the larger, lingering questions.

Chief among them is whether Howard was held to the same code of conduct as all other university employees, or was he given special treatment as a popular, winning basketball coach? Secondarily, can Howard restrain himself from physical outbursts that marked his playing time and now threaten his coaching career?