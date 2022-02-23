Editorial: Our endorsements in special House elections

The Detroit News Editorial Board

Some voters will be going to the polls Tuesday in special primary elections to nominate candidates for vacancies in the state House of Representatives.

Locally, special balloting is scheduled for three House seats, one each in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. The seats were left empty by the elections of Doug Wozniak, R-Shelby Township, to the state Senate, and Democrat Abdullah Hammoud as mayor of Dearborn. The third local seat has been vacant since the death of Andrea Schroeder, a Republican from Independence Township.