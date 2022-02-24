EDITORIAL

Editorial: Rochester schools tramples parents' free speech

The Detroit News

Parents in Rochester should be outraged. A lawsuit has brought to light how school administrators there spied on what parents said on social media about the district and then took direct action against them, including going to their employers. 

This kind of behavior from officials at a public institution against private citizens is completely unacceptable in a country that upholds free speech and deserves a swift response. 

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Twosday Flash Sale Extended!​​ 2 years for $22
Subscribe Now