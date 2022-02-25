Editorial: Countering Putin is America's fight

The Detroit News

The evil empire, as President Ronald Reagan famously labeled the Soviet Union, didn't die with the collapse of communism in 1991. It took a brief hiatus, only to reemerge under the leadership of a strongman equal to the worst Soviet tyrants.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a corrupt and ruthless dictator who has resurrected the USSR's ambition to be the dominant force in Europe. He's built the machinery to take what he wants. And what he wants is to bring the former Soviet states under his control.