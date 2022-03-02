Editorial: Don't spare Belarus and its tyrant from sanctions
The Detroit News
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has done some backpedaling over the past few days, after sitting side-by-side with his pal, Russian President Vladimir Putin, before the invasion of Ukraine.
Now that the world demonstrated its overwhelming condemnation of Russia's assault on a sovereign nation, Lukashenko is trying to position himself as an honest broker of peace. He hosted the useless negotiations Monday between delegations from Russia and Ukraine.