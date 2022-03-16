Editorial: Don't shoot down Second Amendment during emergencies

The Detroit News

Two years ago, the freedoms of Michiganians were drastically curbed by the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. Included in the loss of rights was an unnecessary curtailment of the Second Amendment.

Michigan’s COVID response deemed large swaths of daily life nonessential, including gun stores. And some local officials hampered citizens’ constitutional right to bear arms through unwarranted delays in issuing and renewing gun permits.