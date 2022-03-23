Editorial: Identity thieves at jobless agency? No joke

The Detroit News

As if there wasn't already enough wrong with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, a new audit has shed light on troubling hiring and personnel practices that risked introducing more fraud into the system, and in at least one case, cost the state millions.

Auditor General Doug Ringler released his report Friday, and the findings should prompt a top-to-bottom shakeup of one of the most dysfunctional state agencies. A revolving door of directors and acting directors the past two years has not improved operations.