Editorial: Region is bouncing back from COVID
The Detroit News
Metro Detroit is making a steady and impressive comeback from the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the balance sheet of encouraging trends versus challenges to overcome, optimism is in the black.
That's the assessment of the Detroit Regional Chamber's latest State of the Region report. As much as anything, the assessment speaks to the resilience of Metro Detroit's business community, and its remarkable ability to adapt to the changes brought on by the pandemic.