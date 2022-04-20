Editorial: Toss mask mandates for good

The Detroit News

The Biden administration’s latest defeat in its stubborn fight to keep in place COVID-19 safety protocols should bring the president to the reality that Americans are done with pandemic mandates. They're ready to make their own decisions about how to protect themselves.

Airline passengers can literally breathe easier now after a federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down President Joe Biden’s recent extension of the national mask mandates covering public transportation, including airlines, trains, subways and even ride-sharing.