Editorial: Rising road costs will put Michigan farther behind
The Detroit News
As the snow finally clears up and the orange cones return to roads around the state, Michigan Department Transportation officials are reassessing projects in its five-year plan due to rising material and labor costs. But waiting out inflation isn’t likely to pay off.
The state can’t delay necessary projects, and it shouldn’t bank on hopes that costs will eventually ease. Instead, Lansing should emphasize stable road and infrastructure funding.