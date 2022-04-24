Editorial: Save Palisades to ease state to zero-carbon future

The Detroit News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is throwing a Hail Mary pass to keep the Palisades power plant open. She needs the plant to continue operating to meet her ambitious goal to make Michigan carbon neutral by 2050.

Saving the nuclear facility will be a scramble, though. The owner of Palisades, New Orleans-based Entergy Nuclear Operations Inc., hopes to transfer its operating license to another company, Holtec International of New Jersey, by the end of next month.