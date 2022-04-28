Editorial: School closures failed students. Here's proof

The Detroit News

Most Americans have felt the negative effects of COVID, from the virus itself to measures the government put in place to combat it. While the impact is wide, there’s a strong case to be made that it’s children who have suffered the most.

A report released this month from Michigan State University highlights just how much students statewide bore the brunt of pandemic-related school closures. About a quarter of students showed zero academic growth from fall 2020 to fall 2021.