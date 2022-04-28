Zito: Nikki Haley wants a conservative renaissance

Salena Zito

Nikki Haley has been busy.

The former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor has spent the past few months not discussing herself but rather conservative candidates running for office with voters across the country.

Her goal is to encourage people to vote for candidates she believes best embody the populist conservative coalition. It's a coalition in which she has been active since she first ran for governor of South Carolina in a 2010 primary against four establishment rivals, right at the dawn of the tea party movement.