Editorial: Biden's student loan giveaway a bad idea

The Detroit News

To combat lackluster poll numbers ahead of the midterms, President Joe Biden is considering a giant “giveaway” for Americans: canceling some student loan debt. It's a handout the country can't afford.

Loan forgiveness has become a rallying cry on the left, and the president said recently that he’s “taking a hard look” at the matter. This follows multiple extensions his administration has made to suspend student loan repayments. The latest came last month, pausing payments until September.