Editorial: Revamping term limits would help Michigan

Michigan voters will have the chance to revisit the matter of term limits this November after 30 years of a system that failed to deliver on its promised benefits. This is the first tangible step to fixing a serious problem.

Each chamber of the Legislature on Tuesday widely approved putting the measure on the ballot, securing the necessary two-thirds majorities. Voters will decide whether to modify the length of time lawmakers can spend in the House and Senate, in addition to adding transparency requirements.