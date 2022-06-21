Endorsements: Find every primary pick from The Detroit News

The Detroit News

Many voters will be casting their ballots in unfamiliar districts when they go to the polls on Aug. 2, and for candidates they know little about.

That's why The Detroit News is providing our primary picks for local and statewide races. You can find all of our endorsements below beginning with congressional races. Check back often as more races will be added in the coming days.

If you aren't sure about what voting district you reside in, you can find your district information on the Michigan Secretary of State's website, by hitting "Your voter information" and filling out the forms.

You can then use the information provided to find the district below where we have endorsed candidates for the August primary.

Congressional districts

District 2:Endorsement: Our primary pick for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District

District 3:Endorsement: Our primary pick for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District

District 5:Endorsement: Our primary pick for Michigan's 5th Congressional District

District 6:Endorsement: Our primary pick for Michigan's 6th Congressional District

District 8:Endorsement: Our primary pick for Michigan's 8th Congressional District

District 9:Endorsement: Our primary pick for Michigan's 9th Congressional District