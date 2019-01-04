Buy Photo Both wearing Palestinian thobes, Rep. Rashida Tlaib poses for a photo with Linda Sarsour, a leader of the Women’s March, on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Thursday, January 3, 2019. (Photo: Melissa Nann Burke, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Tlaib rant was pathetic

Rashida Tlaib, on her first day in office, embarrassed herself, her district, our state and faithful Muslims everywhere, by using such foul, gutter language in describing her intentions to agitate for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.



This sort of cursing is strictly prohibited in Islam. Whether the person has done good or bad to you and regardless of whether they are of those who believe or those who disbelieve. Cursing, in some sense, is a sort of punishment, and we are strictly prohibited from carrying out any act of the sort.



Congresswomen Tlaib cast all Muslims in a negative light with her unseemly behavior. She has an opportunity to be a light and an example, and she failed in this instance. She should apologize immediately, to the President, the country, those in the district she represents and to the Muslim community she embarrassed with her pathetic rant.

Mark MacInnis



Detroit



Tlaib is an embarrassment to our nation's congress



U.S. Representative from Michigan Rashida Tlaib disgraced and tainted the legislative branch when she displayed her limited communications skills by calling President Donald Trump a motherf***** at a party hosted by Move On in Washington, D.C.



It is wrong and classless for Tlaib to call the President of the United State an expletive.





Jay Barnes



Burlington, Massachusetts



Tlaib should honor America



I read with disgust that my newly elected congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, danced with a Palestinian flag at her victory party. Since when does she represent Palestine? I thought the American people from Michigan Congressional District 13 elected her.

Shouldn't she have danced with the American flag?

Who does she represent, Palestine or the United States?

Makes you wonder.

Andrea Ketten



Dearborn Heights

