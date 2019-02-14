U.S. Rep. John Dingell Jr. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Shine on John Dingell



The stars will be a little dimmer on the flag because the brightest one passed away. Even though John Dingell is gone, we will continue to carry on his work.



Whether it's the air that we breathe, the vote that we cast or the health care we can now use, John Dingell helped make all of this and so much more possible.



It is said that the true mark of success is to leave the world a better place than when you found it. By a hundred different definitions, John Dingell did this and more.



Millions of people who never even met him are still affected by the work that he did and that will be his true legacy.



Shine on John!

Allan Bieniek

Southgate

John Dingell will be remembered



John Dingell was a lion of the United States Congress and a loving son, father, husband, grandfather, and friend.

He will be remembered for his decades of public service to the people of Southeast Michigan, his razor sharp wit, and a lifetime of dedication to improving the lives of all who walk this Earth.

John Dingell, RIP.

Paul Bacon



Hallandale Beach, Florida

Heavy trucks break our roads

You recent editorial ("State can't lose sight of fixing roads," Feb. 3) is, to me, lacking in substance.

Raising the gas tax or using some other form of tax increase will not result in better roads. I have spoken to road commission heads and they all agree that the main problem with keeping up the roads is to reduce the truck weight loads to the average of weights in Ohio and Indiana. Their weights are about half those of Michigan. Obviously the trucking and road builders lobbies don't want this.

For example, a local trucking company hauled a lot of sand to Indiana foundries. they used Michigan weights to ship from near Cadillac to Three RIvers, near the state line. They off loaded into a holding area and trucks from Indiana reloaded under their state's weight limits to deliver to end users in Indiana.

All the dollars proposed will not fix this problem with our roads.

Richard Tremayne

Mesick

