Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office states she does not care that the Attorney Grievance Commission dismissed the ethics complaint against Judge Michael Talbot that, she, Nessel, made public (“Experts: AG Nessel's disclosure of complaint against judge creates ethical concerns,” May 2). Nessel’s spokesperson: "It is immaterial to us that the AGC decided to dismiss that complaint because we found the description of events provided to us by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office [which made the ethics complaint against Talbot] to be very concerning.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office states she does not care that the Attorney Grievance Commission dismissed the ethics complaint against Judge Michael Talbot that, she, Nessel, made public, McBrien says.

Let that sink in: In other words, it’s the accusation that matters, more than the complaint’s outcome. And it’s OK to publicly smear Talbot on the basis of his adversary’s accusation, without knowing — or caring — that the AGC evidently found no reason to proceed on the Saginaw prosecutor’s complaint.

That attitude should chill the heart of every Michigan resident who cares about fairness and due process — especially when it comes from the office of our state’s highest law enforcement officer.

There is a term for publicly damning and sliming people on the basis of an accusation. It’s called McCarthyism. And apparently it’s alive and well in Michigan.

Marcia M. McBrien

Attorney and former public information officer

Michigan Supreme Court

Grosse Pointe Farms

