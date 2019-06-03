Letters: Other views on Amash, tolerance
Amash criticism echoes McCain
Sadly, here we go again with yet another publicity-seeking GOP maverick doing more damage than good to the party. I am an 86-year-old voter from West Michigan who remembers all too well the same pattern with John McCain.
Prior to him becoming the GOP presidential nominee he was the darling of the mass media as he would take potshots at the GOP president and make his favorable comments about the Dems and their liberal positions. However, once he won the GOP nominee for president the mass media turned on him like a pack of jackals.
Once he was defeated by Barack Obama the same talking heads loved him again. Mitt Romney was hated by the mass media when he ran for president, but once he was defeated, he now is a Senate hero from Utah that fires away at Trump.
Justin Amash is doing the same. Few people ever heard of Amash before he started being critical of Trump. Winning for the party is everything then work hard inside to get your positions the attention they may deserve.
Gerald Bray
Plainwell
Relearning how to be tolerant
During this graduation season, many speakers have been kicked off campuses and schools because they hold unpopular opinions.
What's puzzling is that people always do it in the name of "tolerance," while they themselves are not being tolerant of other people. I think our society has a faulty view of tolerance.
We claim to be tolerant, yet when someone disagrees with us, we shut that person down immediately. It's important to understand that there will always be differing beliefs, and not all of them are correct. In fact, some ideas are very wrong. But everyone should be treated with dignity and respect.
We should listen to different ideas and explore them, whether we agree with them or not. In this way, we can come to a better understanding of right and wrong.
Sarah Hou
Okemos
