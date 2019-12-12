Last month when Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was presented the opportunity to include on her initial ballot list the only Spanish-speaking candidate running in the GOP presidential primary, she chose to pass.

The state gives a lot of judgment to the secretary of state to choose who to place on the ballot and be presented to its voters. The law empowers the secretary of state to include any candidate "generally advocated by the national news media to be a potential candidate."

Michigan law empowers the secretary of state to include any candidate generally advocated by the national news media to be a potential candidate, De La Fuente writes.

I am running as a Republican in the presidential primary election to give a voice to Latino and immigrant voters.

Benson chose to include Mark Sanford, Joe Walsh, William Weld and incumbent Donald Trump on the ballot. But I am the only candidate who is speaking to millions of Spanish-speaking families and to our immigrant citizens in America as a Republican.

Individuals not listed as potential presidential nominees by the secretary of state who wish to appear on the primary ballot must obtain 11,398 signatures by Dec. 13. Requiring candidates to petition for ballot inclusion comes at a great expense; costing more than $100,000.

My decision to run for president, at my own expense, is in large part to give a voice to immigrants who feel disenfranchised or worse, targeted, by the current state of politics.

Legal citizens from around the world have become afraid to speak up or speak out to refrain from being a direct target by our current administration’s policies for deportation.

I committed to America to fight for it, and for all of its inhabitants. As such, my campaign, on behalf of voters and not myself, has launched a civil rights lawsuit against Benson and her office of Secretary of State.

On behalf of all voters and their rights, I will fight.

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

San Diego, California

