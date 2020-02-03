In this image from video, the vote for passage approving the rules for the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 is displayed. Senate resolution 483 passed along a party-line vote of 53-47. (Photo: AP)

Senate rejects fairness

America was on pins and needles last week waiting to see if just enough Republican U.S. senators would show a drop of decency, honesty and patriotism in voting for witnesses in what is supposed to be an impeachment trial.

It really isn’t a trial without witnesses. But alas, in the end, the GOP senators left the Constitution on the vine to wither and die. If the American people truly want to save this democracy, then our last line of defense is the ballot box.

Jill Farber-Bramson, West Bloomfield

McConnell denies witnesses, rigs trial

Well, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally ended his charade. By a 51-49 vote, there will be no witnesses called or evidence submitted to the Senate. All members of Congress have taken a solemn oath to defend and protect our Constitution. But Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate did neither.

McConnell worked with White House lawyers to rig this fake Senate trial.

Acting as President Donald Trump’s personal guardian of the Senate, McConnell openly violates his oath of office and his constitutional duties.

No other jury in the U.S. serves on a trial where witnesses and independent evidence is prevented. But this is precisely what McConnell has engineered.

Jerry Maxey, Farmington Hills

