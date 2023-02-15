Letter: Law enforcement still needs support

The Detroit News

No one can justify the horror Tyre Nicholas experienced at the hands of several police officers in Memphis on Jan. 7. Officers throughout our nation are still in shock and embarrassed at the bad actions of a few. They, like the majority of Americans, know that what unfolded is not a full reflection of the heart and quality of service of law enforcement in America.

Attacks on law enforcement are making them more vulnerable, which leads to less support, and police departments that are worse for the communities they serve than before.

Officers are in low supply right now which forces departments to hire less than ideal candidates. Officers are retiring earlier than normal; this means departments’ senior officers are younger and less experienced in oversight and accountability. Good officers are departing the job for better paying scenarios or due to lack of a pension. In some cases, standards have lowered: officers in key positions may not have the ideal amount of training that is crucial to their tasks, like for a special unit division.

The burden of what happened in Memphis is heavy on all departments across the nation. They know that their officers are better than this and that they need to figure out how to make sure this never happens again.

We as concerned citizens should look to support our law enforcement departments. What do local sheriff and police chiefs need? What role do county commissions and city councils play in managing budgets and what innovative policies would support officers’ morale?

And critically, what kind of training would help prevent what happened in Memphis? Were the officers too young? Too inexperienced? How do we solve those specific problems realistically?

Any wise, critical-thinking citizen should be asking deeper questions about why law enforcement acted out of character, how the scenario manifested, and what we can do to support the critical service most law enforcement officers perform.