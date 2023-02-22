Letter: Grassroots deliver needed change to MIGOP

The Detroit News

Regarding "How the Michigan Republican Party fell apart," which ran Feb. 21, the truth is, the Michigan Republican Party needed a leadership change.

Grassroots candidates in the 2022 election, those picked by the people, were not supported by many of the big money backers of the past. This is the top reason Republican candidates were not successful. Many big money backers tied their money to special interests and not the voice of the people. We the people must vet candidates better and get more involved in the process. Our system of government only works if citizens are involved.I challenge every voter to reflect on how they came to a decision last year with their vote. Did you talk with candidates in person? Did you read up on their plans?

Grassroots candidates met with their local GOP, addressed issues, responded to questions, and gave voters the opportunity to hear firsthand what they represented.Most of watched TV ads that were paid for by those wanting to control your vote. Mailers about candidates can also be funded by outside organizations.The new GOP leadership is determined to get the peoples voices heard, back candidates who truly represent the people, and find new funding sources that are not tied to greed or personal gain through political donations.Delegates are the party voice, they come from the local level, they are the ones elected closest to the voter. Delegates made the choice on party leadership, and they did it to remove corruption within the party and restore the people’s voice.Dan Bomanie

Chair, Crawford Republican Party and member, GOP state committee, 1st Congressional district

Grayling, Mich.