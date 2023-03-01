Letter: Michigan GOP remains strong

The Detroit News

Regarding Nolan Finley's column "With Karamo as chair, it's R.I.P., Michigan GOP," Feb. 18, it's ridiculous to say Republicans will never win again in Michigan because of who leads the state party.

I’ve made my living working on Republican political campaigns and public service in Michigan for over 30 years. I began working at the Michigan Republican Party in 1990. We were told our efforts were hopeless, we had no chance, and former Gov. Jim Blanchard would surely defeat former Gov. John Engler. Engler won and became the greatest governor in Michigan history.

The Michigan Republican Party is an entity created to support candidates with shared beliefs. Nobody voted for John Engler in 1990 because of who the party chair was, and nobody will vote for or against Republican candidates in 2024 because of who leads the Michigan GOP. Period.

The conservative movement is strong here and it’s based on ideas: Limited government, lower taxes, individual liberty, secure borders, a growing economy, educational choice, strong families and safe communities. Those are ideas that unite us.

The state party is there to support candidates. Candidates aren’t there to prop up the party. If the party can’t help candidates get their message heard, other organizations will step up to get that job done.

I know, and like, Kristina Karamo. She’s a hard worker and passionate about what she believes. She worked hard to win a majority vote of convention delegates and won the job, but a political organization is only strong if it can convince others to provide the financial support needed to fund costly political campaigns.

Those writing the obituary of the GOP in Michigan should hold off. Democrats hold all of the statewide offices but have bare majorities in the Legislature.

In 2024 Republicans will wage fierce campaigns to win control of the Michigan House, more seats in Congress, the open U.S. Senate seat and carry Michigan for our nominee for president.

All of those campaigns can be won with or without resources being funneled through the state party. The most important factor is the quality of our candidates, and that will be decided by the voters in primaries, not by the state party.

Jamie Roe

co-founder, Team Roe, a Republican consulting firm