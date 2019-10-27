Red Wings beat reporter Ted Kulfan and Detroit News assistant sports editor Mark Falkner take a look at Dylan Larkin's slump, why the Griffins are off to their best start in 11 years and St. Louis Blues analyst Darren Pang talks about his longtime friendship with Steve Yzerman and what Yzerman is trying to do to snap the team's losing streak and get the Wings back into the playoff picture.

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin is scoreless in his last five games. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Here are some of the highlights of Episode 4 of OctoPulse, taking the pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild in Year 1 under Yzerman:

St. Louis Blues color analyst Darren Pang, left, and Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop watch the play during a game in Dallas last year. (Photo: Tony Gutierrez, AP)

► 1:20: Jeff Blashill calls out Dylan Larkin

► 3:50: Griffins off to best start in 11 years

► 5:00: Wings 20 games under 500 since LCA opened in 2017

► 6:45: Darren Pang on Steve Yzerman's rebuild

► 9:00: Yzerman "the grinder" learned the ropes in Detroit, Tampa Bay

► 11:00: Yzerman's "bad rap" as a bad defensive player

► 13:10: Dylan Larkin "auditioning" as captain

► 15:40: Ryan O'Reilly a role model for Larkin's improving two-way game

► 18:30: What the Wings can learn from the Stanley Cup champs

► 21:00: Why Yzerman fell short with the Lightning

