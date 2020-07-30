Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, discusses the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble, the Pistons' potential for playing in a Chicago bubble and how the Pistons can approach the draft and free agency. There's more about his ballot for NBA postseason awards and the Pistons' new G League affiliate moving to Detroit.

Here's a breakdown of Episode 8 of the Rod & Real podcast:

► 0:00 -- Introduction and rundown

► 1:35 -- The Orlando Bubble

► 12:26 -- Potential for a Chicago Bubble

► 15:20 -- The NBA draft, lottery and free agency

► 34:31 -- My NBA postseason awards ballot

► 42:55 -- Look ahead to next season

► 44:21 -- Pistons' new G League team

► 49:39 -- Wrap-up and deuces

