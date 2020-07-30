Rod & Real podcast: The NBA restart, Pistons draft and free agency and NBA awards ballot
Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, discusses the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble, the Pistons' potential for playing in a Chicago bubble and how the Pistons can approach the draft and free agency. There's more about his ballot for NBA postseason awards and the Pistons' new G League affiliate moving to Detroit.
Here's a breakdown of Episode 8 of the Rod & Real podcast:
► 0:00 -- Introduction and rundown
► 1:35 -- The Orlando Bubble
► 12:26 -- Potential for a Chicago Bubble
► 15:20 -- The NBA draft, lottery and free agency
► 34:31 -- My NBA postseason awards ballot
► 42:55 -- Look ahead to next season
► 44:21 -- Pistons' new G League team
► 49:39 -- Wrap-up and deuces
