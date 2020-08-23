Rod & Real podcast: Lottery, bubbles, draft targets and cheesecake
Rod Beard
The Detroit News
Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, discusses the NBA Draft Lottery, tanking, the Pistons' targets in the draft and what the timeline for the rest of the offseason and next season could look like.
Here's a breakdown of Episode 9:
0:00 – Introduction and rundown
2:13 – The NBA Draft Lottery
6:31 – Tank talk
12:37 – Pistons targets with the No. 7 pick
20:13 – Bubble 2 in local markets
22:49 – Looking ahead to next season
24:46 – Did someone say cheesecake? The 24th Cheesecakerie did.
26:17 – Wrap-up and deuces