Rod & Real podcast: Lottery, bubbles, draft targets and cheesecake

Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, discusses the NBA Draft Lottery, tanking, the Pistons' targets in the draft and what the timeline for the rest of the offseason and next season could look like.

Here's a breakdown of Episode 9:

0:00 – Introduction and rundown

2:13 – The NBA Draft Lottery

6:31 – Tank talk

12:37 – Pistons targets with the No. 7 pick

20:13 – Bubble 2 in local markets

22:49 – Looking ahead to next season

24:46 – Did someone say cheesecake? The 24th Cheesecakerie did.

26:17 – Wrap-up and deuces