Rod & Real podcast: Pistons and the NBA Draft, free agency and trades
Rod Beard
The Detroit News
Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, discusses the Pistons' options at pick No. 7 in the NBA Draft, trading Bruce Brown and how general manager Troy Weaver is putting his mark on the roster, along with how free agency might play out.
Here's a breakdown of Episode 10:
0:00 – Introduction and rundown
1:25 – Pistons in the NBA Draft
11:12 – Trading Bruce Brown
17:52 – Concerns in free agency
21:08 – Fred VanVleet? Who can they target in free agency?
22:48 – Russell Westbrook? It's possible.
24:50 – Wrap-up and deuces