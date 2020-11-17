SUBSCRIBE NOW
PODCASTS

Rod & Real podcast: Pistons and the NBA Draft, free agency and trades

Rod Beard
The Detroit News
Rod Beard, Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News, discusses the Pistons' options at pick No. 7 in the NBA Draft, trading Bruce Brown and how general manager Troy Weaver is putting his mark on the roster, along with how free agency might play out.

Here's a breakdown of Episode 10:

0:00 – Introduction and rundown

1:25 – Pistons in the NBA Draft

11:12 – Trading Bruce Brown

17:52 – Concerns in free agency

21:08 – Fred VanVleet? Who can they target in free agency?

22:48 – Russell Westbrook? It's possible.

24:50 – Wrap-up and deuces

